Muskingum County most wanted suspect

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a most wanted suspect.



Authorities said 29 year-old Keith Bruce, aka Rowland, is wanted on a felony warrant for charges that include Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Tampering with Records, and Domestic Violence.

He’s described as being 5″ 8″ tall, weighs 183 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone knows of Bruce’s whereabouts you’re asked to call the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637.