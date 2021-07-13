Local Woman Celebrates 101st Birthday at Red Lobster

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- A local woman celebrated her special birthday today at Red Lobster in Zanesville. 

Betty Mason turned 101-years old today. She grew up in Belmont, Ohio and worked at Montgomery Ward for 18 years and enjoyed her time with her late husband Jim in which they loved to square dance. She said she’s grateful to still be alive. 

“That I didn’t know why I was still here. I think the good Lord wasn’t ready for me and the devil didn’t want me,” Mason said.

Mason enjoys playing cards, going shopping and getting her nails done when she’s feeling up to it.

She was joined today with her daughter Sharon and her son-in-law. In addition, her good friend who she enjoys playing cards with tagged along.

“I thank God everyday. No one can believe she’s 101 years old,” Mason’s daughter Sharon Quimby said. “I am so blessed to have my mother still with me. She is as sharp as a tack, she’s got a better memory than I do.”

And of course, she enjoyed her wine and lobster tail for dinner.

