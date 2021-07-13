Fire in Ohio mobile home leaves 3 people dead

State
Associated Press36

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) — Three people died early Tuesday when fire spread through a mobile home fire in Ohio.

A police officer on patrol saw smoke and flames coming from the unit, West Chester Fire and EMS Chief Rick Prinz said.

Three people were pulled from the home and CPR was performed on them before they were taken to hospitals, where they died, Prinz said. Their names have not been released.

The preliminary investigation indicated the fire began in a back bedroom and spread through the mobile home, according to Prinz.

A firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.

Authorities asked the state fire marshal to investigate the cause.

