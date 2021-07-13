Femme named Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Dog of the Week

Local News
Natalie Comer122

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Femme has been named the Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center’s dog of the week.

Femme and her daughter were brought to the adoption center in May. She is looking for a family who will give her attention and interact with her, as she loves to be petted and brushed. She is also very routine and manageable. 

“When I come in everyday, she has a clean kettle. We’re assuming that she is house trained. She lived with multiple dogs, so she probably is very dog friendly. If you have a dog of your own, you would want to bring it in and we would do a dog assessment,” K-9 Adoption Center volunteer Doug McQuaid said.

Despite her shyness at first, she is still very friendly and loves to hang out with everyone. 

“She is very shy when you first meet her. When she walks, she’s very manageable. When you approach her, she’s a little standoffish but she’ll warm up to you,” McQuaid said.

The adoption center isn’t quite sure how she is with cats.

If you are interested in meeting or adopting Femme, you can call the adoption center at (740)-453-0273.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Natalie Comer
Natalie Comer
Natalie grew up in Martinsburg, WV and graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in Journalism emphasizing in broadcast. During her time at WVU, she worked and interned with WVU Athletics Video, where she helped with video production on game days. Her senior year of college, she was the Sports Reporter/Anchor for “WVU News,” an Emmy-award winning newscast produced by journalism students. Natalie is a huge sports fanatic. She is a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins, but when it comes to football, she cheers on the LA Rams. Her dream job is to be a reporter in the NHL.

Related Posts

WHIZ Radio Department Seeking Individuals for Focus Group

Natalie Comer

Muskingum County most wanted suspect

Carolyn Fleegle

County Commissioners Review 2022 Preliminary Budget

Natalie Comer