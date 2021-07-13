Femme named Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Dog of the Week

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Femme has been named the Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center’s dog of the week.

Femme and her daughter were brought to the adoption center in May. She is looking for a family who will give her attention and interact with her, as she loves to be petted and brushed. She is also very routine and manageable.

“When I come in everyday, she has a clean kettle. We’re assuming that she is house trained. She lived with multiple dogs, so she probably is very dog friendly. If you have a dog of your own, you would want to bring it in and we would do a dog assessment,” K-9 Adoption Center volunteer Doug McQuaid said.

Despite her shyness at first, she is still very friendly and loves to hang out with everyone.

“She is very shy when you first meet her. When she walks, she’s very manageable. When you approach her, she’s a little standoffish but she’ll warm up to you,” McQuaid said.

The adoption center isn’t quite sure how she is with cats.

If you are interested in meeting or adopting Femme, you can call the adoption center at (740)-453-0273.