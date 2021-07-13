Updated on Monday, 12 July 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT

TUESDAY: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the morning, and then scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 85°. South winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the early evening, and then isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 66°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 83°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Lingering rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the early evening. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 65°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, diminishing to around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

THURSDAY: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 87°. Southwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear. Lows around 68°.

FRIDAY: Rain showers and thunderstorms possible. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 68°.

SATURDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 82°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 62°.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 84°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 60°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 84°.

Discussion:

On the latest weather map, an area of low pressure – L2 – was located over St. Louis, MO with a minimum central pressure of 1013 mb. The cold front associated with L2 has been stalled out for much of the afternoon along a line towards Jonesboro, AR and then down towards Texarkana, TX. Meanwhile, the warm front associated with L2 is slowly moving northwards, roughly parallel to the Ohio Turnpike. In our region, partly cloudy skies have been the theme with widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms across the northern and western portions of our region. Temperatures have generally been in the mid-80s with dew points up around the lower-70s.

Widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will likely remain present across the region during the early evening hours. As the sun begins to set, some of this activity may begin to dwindle off. Nonetheless, isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will remain possible during the late evening and overnight hours. Muggy conditions are also likely to continue, with overnight lows likely only down to around 65° – 69° with dew point values likely around the same values. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies will likely be around as some occasional rain shower and thunderstorm activity may be present, as well as some cirrus clouds.

As we head into Tuesday Morning, L2 will be moving up from Chicago, IL and into southern Lake Michigan. The warm frontal boundary will likely have moved north of the Ohio/Michigan border and into southern Ontario. Meanwhile, the stalled out cold front will likely remain around the same area, along a line from roughly Chicago, IL down to Jonesboro, AR and then over towards Texarkana, TX. Another cold front will likely be moving into the Upper Great Lakes Region in association with a separate area of low pressure over in Hudson Bay. For our region, this will likely mean the possibility of a lone rain shower and thunderstorm during the morning hours. Partly cloudy skies will also be around as there may be some on-going precipitation back across far western Ohio during the morning hours. Muggy conditions will likely continue to increase with dew point values possibly trying to reach into the lower-70s by the early afternoon hours. With the weakening frontal boundary trying to move a little bit more to the east, and given the expected conditions during the afternoon, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon, especially west of Zanesville. Otherwise; high temperatures are likely to reach upwards of 83° – 87°, but should the precipitation be less and the clouds also be a little less, then temperatures may try to go a few degrees warmer. Thus, the eastern counties may end up a few degrees warmer than our western counties.

By Tuesday Evening, the stalled out cold front will likely have weakened to the point where there is not much a difference in the air-mass across both sides. Nonetheless, the surface trough of low pressure will still be present, and this may begin to move a little bit more to the east during the evening hours. At the same time, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms during the early evening will likely diminish a bit, leaving us with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the late evening and overnight hours. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies will be out and about with overnight lows staying very muggy at around 64° – 68°. The cold front associated with the Hudson Bay area of low pressure will begin to move into the central Great Lakes Region. At the same time, L2 will have occluded and a new center of low pressure – L2A – will likely have developed across Sault Ste. Marie, ON, however by this point all that will remain of the stalled out frontal boundary will be the weak surface trough moving into western Ohio during the evening hours.

On Wednesday Morning, a new area of low pressure – L3 – will likely have developed somewhere around the tri-point of Nebraska/Colorado/Kansas. This area of low pressure will connect with the cold front moving through the central Great Lakes Region, and in doing so this will likely establish the new frontal boundary across the Midwest. The surface trough of low pressure will likely move over our region during the morning hours and then into western Pennsylvania during the afternoon. Thus, isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will remain possible across our region during the day on Wednesday. However, as the sun begins to set, a lot of that precipitation activity will likely begin to taper away. With the new frontal boundary well off to our west, mostly clear skies and fairly quiet conditions will be likely in our region. Overnight lows will likely be down around 63° – 67°, but it will also be slightly less muggy on Wednesday Night.

On Thursday Morning, L3 will have already moved into the Oklahoma Panhandle. Meanwhile, a secondary area of low pressure – L3A – will have developed along the frontal boundary in response to the presence of an upper level trough moving through the Upper Midwest. L3A will be located around Green Bay, WI by early Thursday Morning. This will cause the frontal boundary to begin moving eastwards, and it will also work to bring the muggy conditions and the heat right back into our region. Highs on Thursday Afternoon are likely to be around 85° – 89° with dew point values likely up around 70°. A lone rain shower and thunderstorm will be possible in my forecast, however if anything were to develop – with the way things look at this time – it would likely be a brief, pop-up afternoon rain shower and/or thunderstorm. The slight possibility of a rain shower and thunderstorm will continue into Thursday Night as L3A moves towards Sault Ste. Marie, ON, causing the cold front to push through Chicago, IL on Thursday Night.

As we head into Friday, L3 will move into eastern Ontario and the cold front will begin to approach our region. Rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible in our region, especially during the afternoon, as the cold front gets ready to move into Ohio. High temperatures on Friday are likely to be up around 88° – 92°, and with the dew points possibly being in the lower-70s, it is very possible that the heat index may try to climb well into the upper-90s.

The cold front will likely move through our region on Friday Night, but the frontal boundary may begin to stall down along the Ohio River Valley. This could allow for additional rain showers and thunderstorms in our region on Saturday. However, an area of high pressure will take control over our regional weather as we head into Sunday. At this time, I am keeping the slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Sunday as a buffer to any lingering activity that may still be around on Saturday Night. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies will be likely as we head into the end of the weekend and starting off next work week.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

