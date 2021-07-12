The Original Tribute to the Eagles to Perform free Concert at Secrest Auditorium

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Original Tribute to the Eagles will be performing at Secrest Auditorium as part of its Summer Concert Series.

Everyone is welcomed to the free concert on Thursday as Secrest Auditorium presents Hotel California. It’s a rain or shine event where food trucks will be available as well as a beer garden from the Zanesville Jaycees.

“They were formed back in the 80’s. We don’t have the entire original lineup but we have some of the original lineup. After talking to them on the phone last week, they feel they have one of the strongest lineups that they’ve had since being in business,” Secrest Auditorium Manager Rick Sabine said.

The concert series kicked off at the beginning of the month with McGuffey Lane performing. Sabine said they had an estimate of over 1,000 attendees at the first concert and is hoping the upcoming one will be just as successful.

“We just felt it would be a nice time, coming off the lock down and doing some fun things outdoors and people were looking to come out and have some fun. We put together this mini series of concerts,” Sabine said.

The event will take place outside the Secrest Auditorium, in the parking lot. Food trucks will be open at 4:00 p.m. with live music starting at 6:30 p.m. Individuals are encouraged to bring their own chairs.