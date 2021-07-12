Northpointe Surgical Suites hits big Milestone at its facility

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Since Northpointe Surgical Suites opened in July of 2016, the surgical center has reached a big accomplishment.

When NPSS opened, the goal was to provide the highest level of outpatient orthopedic surgical services. This month, NPSS has passed 10,000 orthopedic surgical cases. They also reached 1,000 outpatient total joint replacements, a procedure that really stands out.

“We’ve received the highest ranking that you can receive as far as an outpatient total joint replacement provider. There’s not that many places in the entire country that have reached that level and we’re very proud that we’ve been able to do that,” Northpointe Surgical Suites Co-Owner Steven Kimberly said.

Dr. Kimberly added that the Northpointe staff goes out of their way to make sure patients have the best possible experiences from the moment they arrive at the center until they leave.

“It’s exciting to be a part of a small facility just because people chose to come here over a lot of the other traditional options that they would have in the hospital or going out of town. It’s nice that people are willing to stay here in town with doctors that they are familiar with that they’ve seen most of their life,” Northpointe Surgical Suites Charge Nurse in Pre-Op, Recovery Erica Bishop said.

Northpointe Surgical Suites is a joint venture of two independently run practices; Orthopedic Associates of Zanesville and Orthopedic Specialists and Sports Medicine. The skilled group of surgeons is reflected by their Google reviews, which currently averages 4.9 stars.