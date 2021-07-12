County Commissioners Review 2022 Preliminary Budget

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum County County Commissioners held its 2022 preliminary budget hearing today.

Compared to the budget from last year, the county commissioners are a little bit less. However, compared to the actual expenditures in 2022, there is an increase.

“I’m very proud to say that this county has been very physically responsible as far as estimating revenues. We do that on a very conservative basis. The majority of the funding for the county comes from permissive sales tax, so fortunately even through a pandemic people bought and continue to buy and our county saw those positives from that,” County Commissioners Board President Mollie Crooks said.

The largest department funded through the general budget is the sheriff’s office.

“Hopefully that goes without saying that the safety of our county is extremely important. The sheriff’s office and his deputies and staff do an excellent job,” Crooks said. “That does account for about 29% of the general fund budget that goes to the sheriff’s department.”

In December, county departments will be asked to review its budgets in preparation for approval. Generally right after the first of the year the budgets are approved.