Author Grandma Whimsy to read on MCLS Facebook Live

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum County Library Systems is hosting a Facebook Live event with a special guest.

Author Nancy Corbett, also known as Grandma Whimsy will be reading her book, The Tale of Two Sisters and a Peter Rabbit story on Facebook Live on Thursday. Grandma Whimsy has been practicing her reading and even has a special rocking chair and outfit to go along with the event.

“I think it’s to introduce people to the wonderful things that the library has. I’ve always loved the library, even as a child myself. When our kids were little we used to bring them to story time,” Grandma Whimsy said. “I am a library volunteer so this is just another way of contributing.”

Grandma Whimsy planned to read in person at the library prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. She hopes she will have that opportunity soon, as she loves the interaction with children, and of course, reading.

“I’ve been really pleased about being invited to do this. It made my day,” Grandma Whimsy said.

The Facebook Live will start at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 15. Attendees can follow along with a digital copy of the book on the Muskingum County Library Systems Facebook page.