Updated on Monday, July 12, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT

TODAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Strong to Severe Possible. Warm & Muggy. High 83°

TONIGHT: Few Showers/Storms. Warm & Muggy. Low 68°

TUESDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Warm & Muggy. High 83°

Discussion:

More scattered showers and storms across the region today, especially late this morning into this afternoon. Heavy rains will be likely across SE Ohio, along with isolated damaging winds possible. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80s today, along with very muggy conditions once again.

A few showers and storms will linger into the overnight. Some areas of fog will be possible as well. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to near 70, along with muggy conditions.

Scattered showers and storms will continue into the day on Tuesday, along with more muggy conditions. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80s Tuesday afternoon. Rain chances will begin to lessen once we head into the middle of the week, but they will not completely diminish. Temperatures will begin to increase, especially by Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

We will see rain chances begin to increase as we end the work week into the weekend. Temperatures will drop back into the lower 80s this weekend, with muggy conditions. Rain chances will be the highest on Friday into Saturday, but will begin to taper off again by Sunday, especially during the afternoon.

Have a Great Monday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com