Wilson leads Aces to 95-79 win over the Wings

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 22 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists to help Las Vegas beat Dallas 95-79 on Sunday in the teams final game before the Olympic break.

Dearica Hamby also had 22 points and 12 boards for the Aces (15-6), who were missing Liz Cambage. The 6-foot-8 Australian is training with her country to get ready for the Tokyo Games.

The Aces used a 33-point second quarter to rally from a five-point deficit and take a 48-42 lead into halftime. Kelsey Plum was huge in that second quarter and finished the game with 16 points. Jackie Young had 17 for Las Vegas also, which put the game away in the third quarter.

Moriah Jefferson and Allisha Gray each scored 14 points to lead Dallas (9-12).