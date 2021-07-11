Secrest Auditorium hosted Celebration of Youth concert tonight in association with its Summer Concert Series

DOWNTOWN ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Secrest Auditorium hosted the Zanesville Memorial Concert Band for their Celebration of Youth concert tonight. The concert is a part of the Secrest Auditorium’s Summer Concert Series.

Minh-lien Scott, a local from Philo, sang the national anthem beautifully to kick off the night’s concert. She sings in her freetime and practices a lot with her involvement in the community.

“I’m going to be singing the Star Spangled Banner… I’m a part of my choir at Philo Junior High, I do community theater,” Minh-lien Scott, guest singer stated.

Randy Cunningham, a spectator, and a member of the Cambridge City and Coshocton Community Bands, sat in the audience to enjoy the band’s symphony. He’s a lifelong band aficionado and particularly enjoys the work of the director for tonight’s show.

“Listening to them, they’re a very quality band and I enjoy watching Dr. Durell direct. He’s a good director,” Randy Cunningham, a spectator tonight stated.

Tonight’s event was free to the public, and the Secrest auditorium will be hosting three more free concerts in connection with its Summer Concert Series. For more information about the upcoming concerts you can find more information on their website or Facebook page.