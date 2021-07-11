Secrest Auditorium hosted Celebration of Youth concert tonight in association with its Summer Concert Series

Local News
Gunnar Consol131

DOWNTOWN ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Secrest Auditorium hosted the Zanesville Memorial Concert Band for their Celebration of Youth concert tonight. The concert is a part of the Secrest Auditorium’s Summer Concert Series.

Minh-lien Scott, a local from Philo, sang the national anthem beautifully to kick off the night’s concert. She sings in her freetime and practices a lot with her involvement in the community.

“I’m going to be singing the Star Spangled Banner… I’m a part of my choir at Philo Junior High, I do community theater,” Minh-lien Scott, guest singer stated.

Randy Cunningham, a spectator, and a member of the Cambridge City and Coshocton Community Bands, sat in the audience to enjoy the band’s symphony. He’s a lifelong band aficionado and particularly enjoys the work of the director for tonight’s show.

“Listening to them, they’re a very quality band and I enjoy watching Dr. Durell direct. He’s a good director,” Randy Cunningham, a spectator tonight stated.

Tonight’s event was free to the public, and the Secrest auditorium will be hosting three more free concerts in connection with its Summer Concert Series. For more information about the upcoming concerts you can find more information on their website or Facebook page. 

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

Related Posts

Crooksville Police Chief, Rodney Walters, enjoys Surprise Retirement Party after 37 years with Crooksville Police Department

Gunnar Consol

Interstate 70 Westbound Closed due to Accident

Natalie Comer

Male dies in Single Vehicle Crash in Licking County

Natalie Comer