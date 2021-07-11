Ruse wins Hamburg European Open for 1st title

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Romanian qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse won her first title Sunday with a 7-6 (6), 6-4 victory over Andrea Petkovic in the Hamburg European Open final.

The 23-year-old Ruse is the lowest-ranked WTA winner at No. 198 since No. 299 Margarita Gasparyan won in Tashkent in 2018.

Ruse saved two set points in the first set and came back from trailing 3-0 in the second to beat Petkovic in 2 hours, 12 minutes.

Germany’s Petkovic reached her first final since 2015 with a win over Jule Niemeier in Saturday’s semifinals.

Ruse had rallied to beat top-seeded Dayana Yastremska 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 in their semifinal.

