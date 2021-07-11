Police: Suspect sought in shooting that killed 1, hurt 3

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say they are seeking a suspect in a shooting that killed a man and wounded three other people, two of them children, and which appears to have been domestic violence.

Springfield police said officers were dispatched to the Speedway station at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday and found the man, the woman and a juvenile male, and they later found a juvenile female victim. Police told reporters at the scene that the gunfire happened both inside and outside the convenience store at the station.

All four were taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital and the others were being treated, police said.

“Investigators believe this is an instance of domestic violence and officers are working to locate the suspect at this time,” Captain Brad Moos said in a statement.

The names of those involved were being withheld pending notification of relatives. Anyone with information was asked to call Springfield police.