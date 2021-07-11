7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Updated on Sunday, July 11th 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT

Monday: Partly sunny skies with a high of 84°. Showers and storms possible in the morning and afternoon, with showers likely in the evening. 

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 82°. Showers likely but primarily after 2PM.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 80°. A shower is possible. 

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 86°. Slight chance of a pop-up shower. 

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 87°. Showers are possible. 

Saturday: Partly sunny skies with a high of 82°.Showers are possible. 

Sunday: Partly sunny skies with a high of 81°.

Discussion:

A southeasterly flow will set-up and dominate the weather pattern for this upcoming week. This means rain chances will be present in the afternoon hours during the heat of the day with warm and muggy conditions expected. A shift in the weather pattern is not anticipated in the near future.  

Connect with me:

Twitter: @GunnarConsolWx

Facebook: Meteorologist Gunnar Consol    

E-Mail: gconsol@whizmediagroup.com

 

Gunnar Consol
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

