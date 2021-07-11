Updated on Sunday, July 11th 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT

Monday: Partly sunny skies with a high of 84°. Showers and storms possible in the morning and afternoon, with showers likely in the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 82°. Showers likely but primarily after 2PM.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 80°. A shower is possible.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 86°. Slight chance of a pop-up shower.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 87°. Showers are possible.

Saturday: Partly sunny skies with a high of 82°.Showers are possible.

Sunday: Partly sunny skies with a high of 81°.

Discussion:

A southeasterly flow will set-up and dominate the weather pattern for this upcoming week. This means rain chances will be present in the afternoon hours during the heat of the day with warm and muggy conditions expected. A shift in the weather pattern is not anticipated in the near future.

