SUV sought after shots into closed Walmart; no injuries

STOW, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio are seeking a sport utility vehicle after shots were fired into the front doors of a closed Walmart store near Akron.

Officers in Stow were dispatched to the store shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday following a report of shots fired into the business.

Police said an SUV drove by the business and someone inside fired about six shots into the front doors and foyer.

Some employees were working inside the store but no one was injured, police said.

A Walmart representative told WOIO-TV that the chain is fully cooperating with the police investigation, and employees are being provided with support services including counseling.