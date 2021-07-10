Sports Betting Line

|MLB
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-115
|at
|MIAMI
|-102
|at N.Y. METS
|-233
|Pittsburgh
|+175
|at MILWAUKEE
|-142
|Cincinnati
|+123
|St. Louis
|-120
|at
|CHICAGO
|CUBS
|+100
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-205
|Washington
|+173
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-224
|Arizona
|+186
|at SAN DIEGO
|-181
|Colorado
|+158
|American League
|Chicago White Sox
|-165
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+145
|at CLEVELAND
|-125
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+100
|Toronto
|-116
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|-101
|at MINNESOTA
|-214
|Detroit
|+180
|at HOUSTON
|-152
|N.Y.
|Yankees
|+135
|Oakland
|-152
|at
|TEXAS
|+133
|at SEATTLE
|-135
|L.A.
|Angels
|+110
|Interleague
|at BOSTON
|-123
|Philadelphia
|+105
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MILWAUKEE
|4
|(222)
|Phoenix
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Please follow and like us: