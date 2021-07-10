New Concord Holds Annual Fireman’s Festival

New Concord held their annual Fireman’s Festival on Saturday that included a 5K, Bingo, and a raffle drawing.

The festival was of course to celebrate local first responders, specifically, firemen. The festival included numerous firetrucks, police cars, and a marching band. There were chicken and pork dinners for sale along with ice cream for dessert.

“(There were) some firetrucks and everybody throwing candy. It was a good time. Really nice day for a parade, my kids were out here and we just had a good time,” said one spectator, Josh Sutherland.

Even after the 4th of July celebrations, the parade was still a positive event for the community to come out together and remember all the things to be thankful for.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the community to come out and socialize and see fireworks later that are going to happen tonight, we’re going to those, too. So, it’s just a good family event…We come back every year. We’re from Norwich. We come every year to come see the parade, we come at Christmas time too, to see the parade. It’s a great little community in New Concord,” added Sutherland.

The festival concluded with fireworks after dusk.