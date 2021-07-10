MRAC Holds Fifth Annual Riverfest Fundraiser at Terry’s Tavern

The Muskingum Riverway Advocacy Council held it’s fifth annual Riverfest Fundraiser at Terry’s Tavern Saturday to raise money for their upcoming projects.

The purpose of MRAC is to monitor, preserve, and protect the economic, historic, and recreational assets of the Muskingum River.

“Today we have our annual fundraiser and membership drive. Since we’re a non-profit organization, this is how we raise money to do the projects up and down the river that we work with the communities, and other organizations and for the people who enjoy the Muskingum River. So it’s our fifth annual. Of course, last year we didn’t have it. The world was shut down. So we’re expecting a good turnout,” said President of MRAC Rick Mulledy.

The proceeds raised from the event will go towards their upcoming projects of investing in the Muskingum River and the surrounding community.

“We get monies and grants, we try to get monies and grants like the Muskingum Watershed District, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, to keep the locks clean, keep the river clean for the recreational part of it. And also, when that happens we get an economic impact on communities up and down the river. So that’s our main goal to keep things going; the preservation of the locks, which is on the historical preservation, so just trying to keep this river going and get more people enjoying it,” added Mulledy.

For more information on MRAC and their initiatives, you can find them on Facebook or email them at MRACOhio@gmail.com.