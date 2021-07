LICKING COUNTY, Ohio- According to the Licking County Sheriff’s Department, a lone male occupant died in a single vehicle crash.

Licking County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 3700 block of Raccoon Valley Road at 3:12 p.m. today, July 10.

The male has been identified, but the name isn’t being released at this time.

The Licking County Sheriffs Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the collision.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs are involved.