Explosion at Ohio home kills 1, injures 1; cause sought

NEW HOLLAND, Ohio (AP) — An explosion at a house in Ohio killed one person and injured another over the weekend, authorities said.

The Fayette County sheriff told WBNS-TV that the blast in New Holland was reported at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Sheriff Andy Bivens said two people were inside the residence at the time. He said one died and the other was flown to a Columbus hospital. No other injuries were reported.

No other information about the victims was immediately available.

The state fire marshal’s division is investigating.