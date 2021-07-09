Meet Ace: Animal Shelter Society’s Pet of the Week

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- This week’s Animal Shelter Society’s pet of the week is an adorable, gentle giant.

Ace is a German Shepherd who is about one year old. He weighs approximately 101 pounds and will continue to get a little bigger. He’s very friendly and a family would be the perfect fit for him. Preferably a family with children older than 10, because Ace is a lot of dog.

“We recommend him to be in a home that has plenty of room to run… We just want to be mindful that it is best for Ace to be in a home without small animals, including cats. He looks at them as a toy and that’s not always healthy. He can be in a home with other dogs, but you want them to have a bigger size,” Animal Shelter Society General Manager April Cohagen-Gibson said.

Fetch Dog Training is sponsoring Ace through its dog training program, which will allow Ace to learn different training methods.

“The adoptee gets to be a part of that with Ace. They can both learn together and I think that is very healthy,” Cohagen-Gibson said.

If you are interested in Ace, be sure to give the Animal Shelter Society a call to arrange a meet and greet. If you have other dogs, they will also need to meet Ace.

The Shelter is hosting its third annual Putt for Paws golf outing on July 17 at the Green Valley Golf Club. There is room for a few more teams. You can find out more information on the Shelters website.