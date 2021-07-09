Carr Center Holds Annual Golf Outing at Jaycee’s Golf Club

The Carr Center held its annual Golf Outing at the Jaycee’s golf club on Friday to raise funds for their programs.

The event drew a solid amount of interest, with 18 teams registering. The weather was perfect for an outdoor event, with the temperatures hovering in the mid-70’s. There were several other contests that took place during the outing; a four person scramble, skill prizes, team prizes, and other contests.

“So we do this every year. Basically, just to have fun, really, and to support some programs in our center and it’s just a fun day to spend with supporters in Muskingum County. 100% of what they donate stays right here in Muskingum County,” said Carr Center Executive Director Becky Clawson.

One of the programs that the proceeds from the golf outing will go towards is their Special Riders program coming up next month.

“So the funds raised today support programs like our upcoming Special Riders Program. It starts August 23. This is a horseback riding program. It runs for six weeks and supports those in our community with developmental disability. So, we offer this program subsidized by events just like this one. “

For more information on the Carr Center and its programs, you can visit them on Facebook under Carr Center or online at www.carrcenter.org