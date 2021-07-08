Sports Betting Line

|MLB
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-141
|St.
|Louis
|+110
|Atlanta
|-142
|at
|MIAMI
|+127
|at N.Y. METS
|-250
|Pittsburgh
|+185
|Cincinnati
|-107
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|-107
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-200
|Washington
|+155
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-526
|Arizona
|+340
|at SAN DIEGO
|-229
|Colorado
|+194
|American League
|Chicago White Sox
|-142
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+127
|at CLEVELAND
|-141
|Kansas
|City
|+110
|at TAMPA BAY
|-156
|Toronto
|+125
|Oakland
|-132
|at
|TEXAS
|+117
|at MINNESOTA
|-198
|Detroit
|+172
|L.A. Angels
|-132
|at
|SEATTLE
|+117
|Interleague
|at BOSTON
|-132
|Philadelphia
|+117
