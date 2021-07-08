Sports Betting Line

MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -141 St. Louis +110 Atlanta -142 at MIAMI +127 at N.Y. METS -250 Pittsburgh +185 Cincinnati -107 at MILWAUKEE -107 at SAN FRANCISCO -200 Washington +155 at L.A. DODGERS -526 Arizona +340 at SAN DIEGO -229 Colorado +194 American League Chicago White Sox -142 at BALTIMORE +127 at CLEVELAND -141 Kansas City +110 at TAMPA BAY -156 Toronto +125 Oakland -132 at TEXAS +117 at MINNESOTA -198 Detroit +172 L.A. Angels -132 at SEATTLE +117 Interleague at BOSTON -132 Philadelphia +117

