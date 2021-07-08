Narcotics Discovered during Traffic Stop

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office said a large amount of narcotics were discovered during a traffic stop in Cumberland.





The stop took place July 3rd and 4:30pm. The Sheriff’s office says 35-year-old Carly Evans, of Woodsfield and 36-year-old Jeremy Evans, of Columbus were arrested for their involvement in this felony incident.

K-9 Ace, with the Sheriff’s Office, aided in the finding of a mixture of suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl with a combined weight of over 100 grams. Investigators with the Investigative Division and the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Taskforce estimate the street value of this seizure to be $10,000.

Formal charges have been filed against the pair to include possession of Cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs, and complicity in the commission of an offense.

This investigation is being assisted by multiple agencies to include the CODE Task Force, Belmont County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit, and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.