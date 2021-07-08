Updated on Wednesday, 7 July 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT

TONIGHT: Widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the early evening, and then isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 67°. South winds around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

THURSDAY: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the morning and early afternoon, and then widespread rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the late afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 85°. South winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than an inch possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Widespread rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the early evening, and then a stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 65°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, diminishing to around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

FRIDAY: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible throughout the day. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 81°. Southwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming west at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the early evening. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 59°. West winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 83°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming south at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 66°.

SUNDAY: Rain showers and thunderstorms possible. Partly cloudy. Highs around 86°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain showers and thunderstorms possible. Partly cloudy. Lows around 68°.

MONDAY: Rain showers and thunderstorms possible. Partly cloudy. Highs around 88°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear. Lows around 70°.

TUESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 88°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 72°.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 88°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, a slow moving frontal boundary was located along a line from Albany, NY, through Detroit, MI, into Chicago, IL and then back down into Kansas City, MO. Located near Chicago, IL along the frontal boundary, is an area of low pressure – L1 – with a minimum central pressure of 1011 mb. Moving through northern Missouri is another area of low pressure – L1A – with a minimum central pressure of 1013 mb. Further to the south, an area of high pressure was located over eastern North Carolina with a maximum central pressure of 1018 mb. To the north, another area of high pressure was located in western Ontario with a maximum central pressure of 1022 mb. This set up has allowed for rather hot and very muggy conditions to be present in our region. All of this allowed for widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to develop across our region this afternoon, bringing some locally strong winds to a few places.

As we head into the early evening hours, the frontal boundary will continue to slowly move southwards. In the meantime, widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will remain possible across our region. By the late evening hours, most of the smaller rain showers and thunderstorms will likely diminish, leaving isolated rain showers and thunderstorms to be possible throughout the evening and overnight. For now, I am expecting that partly cloudy skies will be with us throughout the evening and overnight, but it may border on “mostly cloudy” at times. Nonetheless, muggy conditions are likely to continue with overnight lows struggling to drop much lower than 65° – 69° and dew point values remaining fairly high throughout the evening and overnight hours. A light south wind around 5 mph will also help to mix our temperatures a bit.

As we head into Thursday Morning, L1 will likely be located just north of Toledo, OH, whilst L1A may still be present down around Terre Haute, IN. This means that the frontal boundary will remain stalled out to our north, keeping us in the hot and muggy side of things. Afternoon high temperatures in our region will likely try to climb, however I am expecting that isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the morning and into the early afternoon in our region, thus slightly more clouds may be present. As the cold front approaches our region, it will likely allow for a group of rain showers and thunderstorms to develop along it. These rain showers and thunderstorms may then try to move towards our region. With afternoon high temperatures likely around 83° – 87°, combined with dew point values sitting in the lower-70s, it will be yet another muggy day across our region. For now, I am keeping the precipitation coverage at 70%, thus widespread rain showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and into the early evening hours.

The cold front will noticeably slow down as we head into Thursday Evening, and in doing so, it will allow for the possibility of some additional rain showers and thunderstorms to remain possible throughout the evening and overnight. It will likely not be until late Thursday Night or early Friday Morning that the cold front moves through our region. Thus, muggy conditions are likely to continue into the overnight hours on Thursday Night with overnight lows likely around 63° – 67°.

With the cold front off to our east on Friday, the vast majority of the rain shower and thunderstorm activity will likely remain well off to our east. Nonetheless, a lone rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, will be possible throughout the day, especially as the cold front begins to stall out south of the Ohio River. In the meantime, another area of low pressure – L2 – will continue developing across the central Plains. This area of low pressure will latch onto the frontal boundary and begin to pull it northwards as a warm front.

A lone rain shower and thunderstorm will be possible early Friday Evening. Otherwise; Friday Night will likely be fairly quiet with mostly clear skies across the region. As well, some relief from the muggy conditions will also be around as overnight lows drop down to around 57° – 61°.

L2 will begin to approach our region over the weekend, and in doing so it will allow for some chances for rain showers and thunderstorms in our region through the weekend and into the start of next work week – especially on Sunday and Monday. However, the cold front associated with L2 will likely stall out to our west on Monday or Tuesday, and this will likely help to set the stage for the heat and humidity to continue across our region.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

Connect with me:

Twitter: N/A

Facebook: WHIZ Meteorologist Timmy Albertson

E-Mail: talbertson@whizmediagroup.com