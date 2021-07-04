Fatal motorcycle accident in Perry County

Thorn Township – The Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on SR 204 near Thornville.

It happened Saturday around 2:45 p.m.

Authorities said Royce L. Wood, age 51, of Baltimore was driving a 2006 Triumph Speed Triple motorcycle westbound on SR 204. Dustin L. Anderson, age 26, of Buckeye Lake was driving a Dodge Neon traveling east on SR 204.

Troopers said Wood attempted to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone and struck the Dodge head on.

Authorities said Wood , who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene .

Authorities said Anderson and his passenger, Heather N. Lee, age 28 of Buckeye Lake, were both transported from the scene by Med Flight to Grant Hospital with serious injuries. Both occupants were wearing safety belts.

The accident remains under investigation.