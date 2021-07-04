Second Day of Stars and Stripes On The River Celebration Takes Place at Zane’s Landing

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Day two of The Stars and Stripes on the River took place at Zane’s Landing on Sunday, July 4.

The annual celebration of the country’s Independence Day had food trucks, live music, bounce houses, beer vendors, and fireworks.

“There’s definitely a buzz around here. I think these community events are awesome. I think they’re always a time for people, especially coming out of what we just came out of with Covid, to get back to some normalcy, and just relax and listen to some music; obviously, incredible food trucks, and all the great vendors here, just in Zanesville and this Muskingum area that have been hurting for the past year and for them to get back out. Not just financially, but hurting socially. And it’s just important that the community comes together, especially on the July 4th weekend,” said one vendor Pea Ohana Owner Bear Davis, who had a booth at the event.

When asked what celebrating the Fourth of July meant to him, he mentioned the freedom to pursue any goal with a little bit of hard work.

“I think, living in America, we have the ability to have a vision and especially with like what we just did with our water sports company, with Pea Ohana, and be able to do it. I think we take it for granted that we have these freedoms; that we have the ability to create something really cool and just go with it and we have support out there. Whether it’s local government or just friends and family, you can just do whatever you want with a little hard work and a little elbow grease, determination, vision. And that’s what the people before us did, and that’s what we’re doing for the people behind us. The freedoms that we have in this country are sometimes taken for granted,” added Davis.

The Stars and Stripes fireworks took place around 9:30 p.m to close out the two day celebration.

For more information on Pea Ohana, you can visit them online at www.peaohana.com.