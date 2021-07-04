New Lexington Holds Annual 4th of July Parade

New Lexington held their annual 4th of July parade on Sunday.

The parade started at 2 p.m. and went through the town center. It included numerous fire trucks, individuals running for public office, and local youth athletic teams. It was a unifying event that brought all ages together to celebrate the holiday, which was much appreciated after not having a parade last year.

“Well, everybody seemed to be enjoying (it) , and that they were doing it because they wanted to, and for the county,” said one spectator Barbara Emory.

When asked if she would recommend someone to come to the parade next year, Emory gave a definitive answer.

“Well, yes I would. And the reason being is that because I think they are true to the freedom of our United States and it’s for the family. It’s family oriented. And I believe that’s one reason we’ve always enjoyed taking our children and our grandchildren. So, yes I enjoyed it. I would tell them they would enjoy it,” added Emory with a smile.

The parade started at the St. Rose School Playground and ended at the Arethusa Park.