Monday’s Time Schedule

Sports
Associated Press12
All Times EDT
Monday, July 5
MLB

St. Louis at San Francisco, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

NHL Playoffs
Finals

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 8 p.m.

WNBA

Dallas at New York, 7 p.m.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Urshela’s 3-run HR lifts Yanks over Mets 4-2 to avoid sweep

Associated Press

Aces set franchise mark for points in 118-95 win over Dream

Associated Press

Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club

Associated Press