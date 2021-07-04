Monday’s Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Monday, July 5
|MLB
St. Louis at San Francisco, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
|NHL Playoffs
|Finals
Tampa Bay at Montreal, 8 p.m.
|WNBA
Dallas at New York, 7 p.m.
