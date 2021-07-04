Díaz comes through again, Rox rally for 3-2 win over Cards

DENVER (AP) — Elías Díaz delivered a two-out run-scoring single in the ninth on an afternoon Germán Márquez struck out 11 and was picked for his first All-Star team, helping the Colorado Rockies rally for a 3-2 win Sunday over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Díaz sent a 3-2 pitch from All-Star closer Alex Reyes (5-3) into left and Josh Fuentes, who had reached on a single, beat the throw home with a head-first dive.

As the crowd cheered, Díaz was mobbed in the outfield by teammates as the Rockies won for the third time in four games against St. Louis. Díaz also lifted the Rockies with a three-run homer in the ninth on Thursday.

Trevor Story tied the game at 2-apiece with a sacrifice fly in the eighth. Story added a solo homer in the first.

Rockies reliever Justin Lawrence (1-0) earned the win by pitching out of a jam in the ninth. He got pinch-hitter Yadier Molina to ground into an inning-ending double play.

St. Louis has lost 22 of 33 games following a 30-22 start.

Márquez kept the Cardinals off-balance in striking out a season-high 11. Harrison Bader was the only one to solve Márquez, lining a knuckle-curve on an 0-2 count over the fence in left for a two-run homer in the second.

The hard-throwing righty was coming off a gem against Pittsburgh last Tuesday when he took a no-hit bid into the ninth before allowing a leadoff single.

Márquez has pitched all season like an All-Star, which will be on his home field on July 13 after earning a spot Sunday. Márquez became the first Rockies starter to make the All-Star team since Ubaldo Jiménez in 2010. Greg Holland earned the nod as a reliever in ’17.

Márquez got the best of fellow All-Star and former teammate Nolan Arenado, striking him out twice.

Arenado, who played eight seasons in Colorado, didn’t have the most productive return to Coors Field. Over the four-game series, he went 2 for 14 with no homers or RBIs. Arenado did receive a round of applause before stepping into the batter’s box Sunday — and will be back to the park for the All-Star Game.

Carlos Martínez was cruising along until one out in the fourth when trainers came out to check on him. Martínez was taken out due to a bruised right thumb.

In the eighth, Giovanny Gallegos allowed a leadoff single to Raimel Tapia, who stole second, reached third on a bunt and scored on Story’s deep fly to left to tie the game.

Story’s homer in the first was his sixth in 12 games. The Rockies shortstop is finding his swing just in time for the Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game next week.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: OF Tyler O’Neill (finger) was out of the starting lineup for a second straight game. “Improved,” manager Mike Shildt said pregame. “We’ll see how much better.”

Rockies: LHP Austin Gomber (forearm tightness) threw a bullpen session Sunday morning.

FIREWORKS

The Cardinals fell to 94-95-2 on the Fourth of July dating to 1892. The Rockies improved to 11-17 on the holiday.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: Begin a three-game series at San Francisco on Monday. The Cardinals will throw lefty Kwang Hyun Kim (2-5, 3.79).

Rockies: Off Monday before a six-game trip that starts in Arizona. The Rockies are a major league-worst 6-31 on the road this season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports