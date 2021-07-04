Updated on Sunday, July 4th, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high of 92°. Slight chance of an afternoon shower/storm.

Tuesday: Sunny with a slight chance of pop-up showers/storms in the afternoon with a high of 92°.

Wednesday: Sunny with a decent chance of a pop-up shower/storm in the afternoon with a high of 90°.

Thursday: Partly sunny with pop-up showers likely with a high of 83°.

Friday: Partly sunny with pop-up showers possible with a high of 84°.

Saturday: Partly sunny with afternoon showers likely with a high of 86°.

Sunday: Cloudy with possible pop-up showers and a high of 80°.

DISCUSSION:

Summertime heat and humidity returns with a southwesterly flow allowing slight chances for afternoon shower/storm activity during the heat of the day. Low pressure looks to move into the Great Lakes region providing increased precipitation chances midweek.

