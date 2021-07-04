7 Day Forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high of 92°. Slight chance of an afternoon shower/storm.

Tuesday: Sunny with a slight chance of pop-up showers/storms in the afternoon with a high of 92°.

Wednesday: Sunny with a decent chance of a pop-up shower/storm in the afternoon with a high of 90°.

Thursday: Partly sunny with pop-up showers likely with a high of 83°.

Friday: Partly sunny with pop-up showers possible with a high of 84°.

Saturday: Partly sunny with afternoon showers likely with a high of 86°.

Sunday: Cloudy with possible pop-up showers and a high of 80°.

DISCUSSION:

Summertime heat and humidity returns with a southwesterly flow allowing slight chances for afternoon shower/storm activity during the heat of the day. Low pressure looks to move into the Great Lakes region providing increased precipitation chances midweek. 

Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

