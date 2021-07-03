The Latest: Play resumes at Wimbledon after rain delay

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):

1:05 p.m.

Play has resumed at Wimbledon after a rain delay of about 90 minutes.

Sorana Cirstea was playing Britain’s Emma Raducanu on No. 1 Court in the third round.

Coco Gauff and Roger Federer were set to play their third-round matches on Centre Court later.

___

11:30 a.m.

Play at Wimbledon has been suspended because of rain.

Seventh-seeded Matteo Berrettini and former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber were among the players in third-round action on the outer courts when play was halted.

Matches on Centre Court and No. 1 Court had yet to start.

There were several rain delays during the first two days of the tournament but the weather had been dry since then.

___

11 a.m.

For once, Roger Federer may not be the unanimous fan favorite when he plays on Centre Court.

The eight-time Wimbledon champion faces Queen’s Club runner-up Cameron Norrie, the only British man left in the draw after Andy Murray and Daniel Evans both lost on Friday.

The 39-year-old Federer is the oldest man to play in the third round at Wimbledon since 1975.

On the women’s side, 17-year-old Coco Gauff tries to make the fourth round for the second time in a row. Gauff will be first on Centre Court to play Kaja Juvan. Top-ranked Ash Barty takes on Kateřina Siniaková.

After a couple of dry days, rain is forecast in the morning.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

