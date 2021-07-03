Sunday’s Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Sunday, July 4
|MLB
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 11:05 a.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Toronto at Buffalo N.Y., 1:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
|MLS
Vancouver at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
|WNBA
Atlanta at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
|Other Events
|Golf
EPGA – Irish Open
PGA – Rocket Mortgage Classic
PGA Champions – Dick’s Sporting Goods Open
LPGA – Volunteers of America Texas Classic
|Motor Sports
NASCAR Cup Series, Jockey Made In America 250, Elkhart Lake, Wisc.
Formula 1 – Grosser Preis von Osterreich 2021, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria