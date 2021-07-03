Stars and Stripes On The River Kicks Off At Zane’s Landing

The Stars and Stripes on the River Fourth of July celebration at Zane’s Landing kicked off on Saturday.

The two day celebration is hosted by the Zanesville Jaycee’s. Up until recently, it was undecided if the event was going to take place or if it was going to take place with modifications. But, it was decided it would take place as usual with food trucks, live music, and of course, fireworks.

“We got Stars and Stripes on the River here today. We’re open from noon to ten p.m. We got inflatables for the kids. We got a lot of them set up. We got about eight food trucks set up back here. We’re selling beer. We got bands starting at 6 p.m. tonight until 10 p.m. We’re open both days from noon to ten. Fireworks tomorrow, July 4th, at dusk; bands again tomorrow, food trucks again tomorrow, inflatables again tomorrow, so just a lot of stuff going on down here,” Jaycee’s President Taylor Russell said.

There are several different recording artists who are set to play for the crowd. The live music traditionally has been something that has been one of the main attractions.

“They’ll hang out for the whole band. So, we got bands starting today at 6 p.m. So, we got Ol’ Dirty Stranger playing from 6-7. We have the Steve Spires Band playing from 7-10. Tomorrow, we have Ben Rush playing from 6-7. And then we have Martin McDaniel, an up and coming star from Nashville, playing from 7-10, right before the fireworks,” added Russell.

The fireworks will start Sunday evening after dusk, tentatively around 9:30.