Somerset Village Holds Annual 4th of July Parade

The Village of Somerset held their annual 4th of July parade on Saturday.

The parade lasted for approximately one hour and included local first responders, high school athletes, musicians, and civil servants. Many of the floats had candy to disperse to the spectators, which put a smile on the face of young and old.

“It was amazing. I had my two nieces in it. One was a cheerleader and one was in softball and I think they did pretty well…I recommend them to come for all the candy and popsicles and just to watch them go through the parade,” said parade spectator, Jordan Collins.

And of course, the celebration made some of the spectators ponder the reasons for celebrating our nation’s birth.

“I would recommend this to anyone. It’s just such a beautiful gathering for people. We’re celebrating the fact that we’re the United States, that we’re all united. So, coming together really encapsulates that. So I’d recommend anyone coming to this, really,” said another parade spectator, Chris Mowery.

After making its way through downtown, the parade ended at the Somerset Memorial Park.