Holbrook Family Farm Serves Flower Arraignments at Maple Ave Farmer’s Market

The Zanesville Farmer’s Market on Maple Ave was in full swing today.

There were a variety of vendors present, serving the crowd of customers that were there. One of those vendors was Holbrook Family Farm. Holbrook Family Farm stands out in their commitment to not use any sort of pesticides on its items that they offer for sale.

“There’s a lot of starting seeds before we can actually put them in the ground. We start a ton of seeds indoors and then when it’s time we put them outside. And, we try really hard to keep our soil healthy so that we can combat the pest before they even start. So, we’re very passionate about not using any pesticides at all on anything, flowers or food,” said Owner of Holbrook Family Farm Tina Holbrook.

Holbrook is hoping to have some cherry tomatoes soon along with other produce. But for this growing season, she is primarily focusing on flowers. Holbrook had a wide range of flowers in her arraignments at her booth.

“(We have) Sunflowers, we’ve got Celosia, we’ve got oregano flowers, we’ve got some Yarrow, Zinnias, and we’ll have lots of other things. We’ve got Amaranth, and we’ve got Cosmos, and just a lot of different stuff,” said Holbrook.

For more information on what items are available for sale and where their booth will be located, you can visit them on Facebook at Holbrook Family Farm.