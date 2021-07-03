Fatal accident in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two vehicle accident that left one person dead and another seriously injured.



It happened around 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Chestnut Street and North 2nd Street in Coshocton.

Authorities said 22-year-old Zachary Spragg of Coshocton was driving east on Chestnut Street approaching the intersection when he failed to stop for the light and struck a vehicle that was travelling northbound on N. 2nd Street .

That vehicle was driven by 59-year-old Luke Jacobs of Coshocton.

Authorities said Jacobs was taken to Coshocton Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

A passenger in his vehicle, 57-year-old Peggy Jacobs, was taken to Genesis Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Spragg was not injured in the accident which remains under investigation.