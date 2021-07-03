Choinière’s 1st MLS goal helps Montreal beat Inter Miami 1-0

Associated Press21

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Mathieu Choinière scored his first career MLS goal and Montreal beat Inter Miami 1-0 on Saturday night at Red Bull Arena.

Montreal (4-3-4) is unbeaten in four straight games in a single season for the first time since winning four straight in June-July 2018.

The 22-year-old Choinière, in his fourth MLS season, side-netted a one-touch shot off a feed from Djordje Mihailovic in the 41st minute.

James Pantemis had three saves had his second career shutout for Montreal.

Miami (2-7-2), in its second MLS season, has lost five straight games, its longest losing streak since dropping the first five games in franchise history.

Montreal is playing its home games in the United States due to travel restrictions put in place the Canadian government concerning the coronavirus pandemic.

