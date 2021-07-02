The Latest: Murray eliminated by Shapovalov at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):

9:40 p.m.

The toll of tough matches in Wimbledon’s two rounds was too much for 34-year-old Andy Murray when he faced No. 10-seeded Denis Shapovalov.

Murray lost 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.

The Scotsman, mounting his latest comeback after two hip operations, delighted Centre Court fans with two grueling wins this week. But they had little to cheer about in Murray’s match against Shapovalov, who had a 45-16 edge in winners and erased eight of the nine break points he faced.

Shapovalov is into the round of 16 at a Grand Slam for the third time.

___

8:30 p.m.

American Madison Keys has advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon by beating No. 13-seeded Elise Mertens 7-5, 6-3.

Keys, seeded 23rd, hit 29 winners to nine for Mertens. The victory was her third this year against a top-20 foe.

On Monday, Keys will face Viktorija Golubic.

___

7:25 p.m.

Venus Williams and Nick Kyrgios produced quite the crowd pleaser in their first mixed doubles match together at Wimbledon.

There were long rallies, spectacular winners, on-court banter and one expletive-laden tirade from Kyrgios toward the chair umpire on No. 2 Court.

And in the end, a hard-earned win over Austin Krajicek and Sabrina Santamaria, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

Kyrgios argued loudly with the umpire after the glamour duo went down an early break in the third set, apparently unhappy about an earlier late call from a line judge. But they quickly broke back and saved two break points at 5-5 — the second when the 41-year-old Williams hit a lob over Krajicek.

They clinched the win when Santamaria hit a lunging forehand long.

Williams is a five-time Wimbledon singles champion but lost in the second round this week. Kyrgios is into the third round.

___

7:15 p.m.

Sebastian Korda’s Wimbledon debut is heading into a second week.

The rising American, playing on Centre Court for the first time, advanced to the fourth round by beating Britain’s Daniel Evans 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

At age 20, Korda is the fifth man in the past decade to make the fourth round in his Wimbledon debut. His opponent Monday will be No. 25-seeded Karen Khachanov.

Korda is the son of 1998 Australian Open champion Petr Korda, and the brother of golfers Nelly and Jessica Korda. Nelly won her first major title last week and is the first American in seven years to reach No. 1 in the women’s world rankings.

___

6:05 p.m.

Novak Djokovic improved to 17-0 in Grand Slam matches this year by beating American qualifier Denis Kudla in the third round at Wimbledon, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7).

The top-ranked Djokovic has also won 17 consecutive matches at Wimbledon, where he is the two-time defending champion.

He double-faulted on his first two service points in the tiebreaker but then took advantage of several shaky Kudla forehands to close out the win.

Djokovic had 28 unforced errors after committing only six in the second round. His opponent Monday will be No. 17-seeded Cristian Garín of Chile, who beat Pedro Martínez 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

___

4:15 p.m.

One point away from her biggest win at Wimbledon, Ons Jabeur knelt down at the back of Centre Court and vomited.

Then she got back up and finished the job.

Jabeur came from a set down to beat former Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 and reach the fourth round of the grass-court Grand Slam for the first time.

The Tunisian threw up before her first match point, then converted her second with a forehand winner and fell on her back on the grass. Jabeur reached the quarterfinals of last year’s Australian Open but said this was the best day of her career.

Jabeur had not been past the second round at the All England Club in three previous appearances and was playing on Centre Court for the first time. Muguruza won Wimbledon in 2017 and the French Open in 2016.

Muguruza saved 24 break points in total but still lost her serve five times against the big-hitting Jabeur, who finished with 44 winners.

___

4 p.m.

Frances Tiafoe thinks he was so focused on a desire to get some revenge for a third-round loss to Karen Khachanov at Wimbledon in 2018 that he wound up with the same result against the same opponent at the same stage of the tournament.

Said Tiafoe: “I played a little tight. I knew it was a good opportunity. I just wanted to win too bad.”

Three years ago, Tiafoe grabbed the opening two sets against Khachanov before allowing the Russian to come back to win in five. This time, the 23-year-old from Maryland never was really in the match and lost 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

“I was playing tentatively. I wasn’t playing so aggressive,” Tiafoe said. “I was letting him dictate play.”

He came into Friday in good form, having won all 29 service games during two victories this week, including an upset of No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who was coming off a run to the final at the French Open.

But Tiafoe got broken three times by the 25th-seeded Khachanov.

“Not my best day,” Tiafoe said, “by any means.”

___

2:20 p.m.

No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka defeated María Camila Osorio Serrano 6-0, 6-3 to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon, matching her career-best showing at a Grand Slam.

Sabalenka is the only woman among the top 20 seeds who has yet to reach a major quarterfinal.

She was overpowering against Osorio Serrano and finished with a 22-9 edge in winners. Only three of the 11 highest-ranked women are still in the draw.

___

1:45 p.m.

New bowls, please!

The Duchess of Cambridge put in some work in the kitchens during a visit to Wimbledon on Day 5.

The duchess, formerly known as Kate Middleton, helped prepare strawberry desserts in one of the kitchens at the All England Club which has been used to distribute hot meals as part of the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kate wore a brown apron and a white and blue face mask as she cored strawberries and prepared other dessert items that will be served at the tournament.

She also visited one of the outside courts to watch Jamie Murray of Britain play a doubles match.

The duchess is a patron of the All England Club and has been a regular visitor to the royal box on Centre Court, often alongside her husband, Prince William.

___

2 p.m.

Former French Open champion Iga Swiatek became the first player to reach the fourth round of this year’s Wimbledon after brushing aside an error-prone Irina-Camelia Begu 6-1, 6-0.

The seventh-seeded Swiatek had only won one match on grass in her career before this tournament but the Polish player needed just 55 minutes on Friday to move into the second week. She lost in the first round in her only previous appearance at the All England Club in 2019.

Against Begu, Swiatek won 86% of points on her first serve and finished with just six unforced errors, compared to 25 for the Romanian.

___

11 a.m.

Novak Djokovic will have to play his third-round match away from Centre Court in order to make room for two British men.

The top-ranked Serb will face American qualifier Denis Kudla on No. 1 Court as he tries to maintain his bid for a third straight Wimbledon title, and sixth overall.

Tournament organizers have placed 22nd-seeded Daniel Evans of Britain on Centre Court instead. Evans will take on Sebastian Korda of the United States before two-time champion Andy Murray plays No. 10 Denis Shapovalov.

In the women’s draw, second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka faces Maria Osorio Serrano and former French Open champion Iga Swiatek takes on Irina-Camelia Begu.

___

