Sports Betting Line

|MLB
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Milwaukee
|-149
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+138
|San Diego
|-153
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+143
|at CINCINNATI
|-135
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+125
|at ATLANTA
|-150
|Miami
|+139
|L.A. Dodgers
|-160
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+150
|at COLORADO
|-111
|St.
|Louis
|+101
|San Francisco
|-167
|at
|ARIZONA
|+130
|American League
|at TORONTO
|-111
|Tampa
|Bay
|+101
|Chicago White Sox
|-135
|at
|DETROIT
|+125
|at KANSAS CITY
|-135
|Minnesota
|+110
|at OAKLAND
|-115
|Boston
|+105
|Houston
|-160
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+150
|at L.A. Angels
|-156
|Baltimore
|+125
|at SEATTLE
|-130
|Texas
|+120
|Interleague
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-180
|N.Y.
|Mets
|+165
|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at ATLANTA
|2½
|(216½)
|Milwaukee
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Please follow and like us: