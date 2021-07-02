Man who killed woman in front of their son guilty of murder

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A man who fatally shot the mother of his young son while the child watched has been convicted of murder.

A Montgomery County jury also found Gregory Blanton guilty of felonious assault and child endangerment in a verdict returned Thursday night. The 34-year-old Dayton man faces a potential life term when he’s sentenced later this year.

The counts stem from the May 9, 2020 shooting of Krysten Connally, 32. She was shot five times in the head while standing in the driveway of her Dayton home after she and Blanton had argued, authorities said.

Blanton then drove away but surrendered to police about 10 hours later. The 4-year-old child was not injured in the shooting.

Prosecutors said the argument stemmed from Blanton wanting to take the boy for the day and Connally telling him no. Defense attorney Anthony Van Noy told jurors that his client suffered from PTSD and other mental disorders that caused him to black out in the moments he fired the shots.