Executive Director of Rambo Memorial Health Center Retires

Gloria Brown, Executive Director of the Rambo Memorial Health Center, celebrated her official retirement after almost 17 years of service on Friday, July 2.

Gloria started her career at the Health Center by taking care of the “regular RN duties,” which many times consisted of going out into the community. She visited the county jail many times to administer TB tests, and helped administer flu shots. In her earlier years, up to 16,000 shots would be given annually. She stated she enjoyed working with the people of Muskingum County.

“It was a pleasure. It was very seldom that we had any problems. We would go to the fair, we would be out doing blood pressures at the Fairground on Saturday mornings through the summer, we would have a booth out there. Just a lot of different things like that,” stated Brown.

As for her post-retirement plans, Brown has already diagnosed herself with the travel bug.

” Well, we would like to travel. As you can see from the theme that we would like to travel a little bit. We don’t know how soon that’s going to be but we would like to do that and then it’s just whatever comes up,” Brown added.

Her replacement has already been named. Her name is Shannon Bell and she has already served four years as a Clinic Nurse at the Center.