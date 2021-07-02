Biden to host Dodgers, World Series champs, at White House

Sports
Associated Press28

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host the Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House on Friday to mark the team’s World Series victory last October over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The White House announced Thursday that the team, which is in town for a four-game series against the Washington Nationals, will attend the East Room ceremony. Vice President Kamala Harris, the former California senator, will also attend the event.

The ceremony marks the latest step in the White House’s efforts to return to large in-person events as it seeks to highlight the nation’s emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also marks the return of ceremonies for sports champions at the White House after an inconsistent record of the tradition under the Trump administration.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Farmer, Stephenson rally Reds past Padres 5-4 in 9th

Associated Press

Kelly pitches Diamondbacks past Giants in 5-3 win

Associated Press

Farmer, Stephenson rally Reds past Padres 5-4 in 9th

Associated Press