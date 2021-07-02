Two Phase Local Effort to Honor Veterans Begins

The Veteran’s Appreciation Foundation will be putting up banners this weekend on the historic Y Bridge to honor Muskingum County natives who have received the Congressional Medal of Honor.

The decision to award someone with the Congressional Medal of Honor comes from Washington D.C and the branch of service the individual served in. The last recipient from Muskingum County was Ron Rosser, who passed away in August of 2020. As for this initiative, it will be a joint partnership with the City of Zanesville, the Zanesville-Muskingum County Convention, and the Visitors Bureau.

“We are putting up banners. The project will eventually put up banners all throughout downtown Zanesville. This weekend we are putting up 11 banners, the city is, to honor the 11 Congressional Medal of Honor winners from Muskingum County, which they date clear back to the Civil War and all the way up to the Korean and Vietnam War. It’s a project that we think, anything we can do to honor veterans we think is deserving,” said Vice President of Veteran’s Appreciation Foundation Jack Brady.

The second phase of the initiative will be to honor local servicemen and women who reside in Muskingum County. The banners are scheduled to be produced and ready to be on display by Memorial Day of 2022 and will stay up until Veteran’s Day of 2022.

“There’s two ways to get an application for the new process. We’re going to put up new banners for anyone who wants to be involved; family members. family history, whoever. We need a picture of the veteran and just basic information. There’s 150 posts through downtown Zanesville that we are going to try to put a veteran at least on every post,” added Brady.

For more information on the initiatives, to become a volunteer, or to submit a veteran’s info to be put on display, you can visit veteransappreciationfoundation.com or visitzanesville.com