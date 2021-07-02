Updated on Thursday, 1 July 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT

FRIDAY: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the late afternoon. Areas of fog possible during the early morning. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 75°. Northwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the early evening. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 53°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, diminishing to around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: Clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 79°. Northwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 57°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming west around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

SUNDAY: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies throughout the day. Highs around 87°. West winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear. Lows around 64°.

MONDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 68°.

TUESDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 68°.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 88°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 68°.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 88°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, the cold front is presently working it’s way through Ohio. This has allowed for some rain showers and thunderstorms to redevelop in our region as partial clearing in the clouds is also occurring. With the clearing, our regional atmosphere has become more supportive of convective development.

As we head through the evening hours, isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible, however after sunset I am expecting that a lot of the activity will diminish. In addition, the passage of the cold front will allow for things to quiet down as well. Areas of fog will be possible during the overnight, especially towards sunrise. Otherwise; not so muggy tonight with overnight lows down around 53° – 57°.

The upper level low associated with the L3 low pressure system near the Mid-Atlantic Coast will remain present in our region for Friday. This will allow for the possibility of a stray rain shower and thunderstorm in our region during the late afternoon and early evening hours on Friday.

Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms across Pennsylvania on Saturday may get close to our region, but at this time I am expecting them to remain just off to our east. Thus, I have removed the stray rain shower and thunderstorm possibility in the forecast for Saturday. However, given the proximity, I am keeping the partly cloudy skies in the forecast for Saturday.

The area of high pressure which will work to keep us quiet on Saturday will move to our south and then southeast. This will bring the heat and humidity right back into our region as we head into Sunday. A stray rain shower and thunderstorm will be possible as we head into late Sunday Afternoon and then again going into Sunday Night.

As the upper level ridge builds over our region on Monday, high temperatures are likely to reach back up to around 88° – 92° with muggy conditions again in our region. A chance for rain showers and thunderstorms will exist in our region through Wednesday as a cold front approaches the region, and then stalls out before moving back to our north by the middle part of next work week.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

