South Carolina NCAA athletes can profit off names, images

Sports
Associated Press34

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina will allow college athletes at NCAA schools to profit immediately from their names, images and likenesses instead of waiting until 2022.

The state’s attorney general, Alan Wilson, sent a certification letter to Gov. Henry McMaster on Thursday.

South Carolina lawmakers passed the bill earlier this spring and McMaster signed it into law. It was scheduled to take effect in July 2022 unless the NCAA dropped its guidelines against the practice.

The NCAA did that Wednesday. Wilson said in the letter that the NCAA’s actions were consistent with the provisions of the South Carolina law.

