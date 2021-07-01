Shot that injured Cleveland officer came from her partner

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland police officer wounded in a shootout a year ago was hit by her partner, not the man charged with shooting her as investigators had said for months, a prosecutor said.

Ballistics tests showed a bullet that hit officer Jennifer Kilnapp came from her partner’s gun in a case of friendly fire, assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Andrew Rigalski said Wednesday.

Authorities have said Daryl Borden ambushed two Cleveland police officers responding to a call about a man with a gun last July, firing multiple rounds from a bathroom when officers opened a door while searching for him.

Bolden fired at least two shots at the officers and bears responsibility because he pulled the gun on the officers even if he didn’t shoot Kilnapp, Rigalski said. “But for his actions with a firearm, officer Kilnapp would not have suffered those injuries,” he said.

Kilnapp suffered wounds to her arm and back, Cleveland.com reported.

Bolden initially was charged with attempted murder of a police officer and felonious assault of a police officer.

He pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault of a police officer and was sentenced Wednesday to 7-10 years in prison.