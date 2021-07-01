Semi Accident Closes Two I-70 Ramps in Zanesville

George Hiotis387

The Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency says an early Thursday morning accident involving three semi-tractor trailers is going to force the closing of two I-70 ramps in Zanesville. 

Executive Director Jeff Jadwin says the 6th Street on-ramp westbound and the Maple Avenue off ramp will be closed for debris and fuel spill clean-up.  The ramps will be re-opened as soon as possible.  The interstate remains open.

The accident happened around 2:00 a.m. and was likely the result of wet pavement.  There were no injures reported.

