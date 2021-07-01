Muskingum County Family YMCA Holds Kids Day Camp

The Muskingum County Family YMCA is holding a summer day camp for children ages 5-12.

There is a YMCA member fee and a non-member fee. The camp only price for members is $95 and the non-member fee is $120. Every week there is a different theme that the activities will revolve around.

“So, today they’re also doing a hula hoop battle which is one of their favorite activities that they do. We also go swimming each day and then later, depending on the weather, maybe we’ll try to go outside, and we’ll play a game like kick ball outside, or walk on the trails that we have around the YMCA here in Zanesville. Or, maybe we’ll just do free time in the gym if the kids are getting kind of tired. It just depends on the kids activity level and what they ask to do really,” Camp Administrator Megan Wells said.

Overall, the camp counselors are just hoping that they can provide a positive outlet for kids during their summer break. When asked what she hoped the kids would say to their parent or guardian when asked about their experience at the camp, Wells hoped they would have this to say.

“I hope the kids say that they had a good time. And we’ve gotten a lot of really good feedback from families and kids. They’re excited to come here in the morning. They’re excited to go home and rest when they leave,” added Wells.

The Muskingum County Family YMCA still has spots available for this summer. The best way to enroll a child would be to call the YMCA at 740-454-4767 and ask for the Camp Administrator.